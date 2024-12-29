What Does SR5 Mean On A Toyota?

The SR5 trim serves as either an entry-level option or a step up from the base model, depending on the specific Toyota vehicle you're looking at. On the redesigned 2025 Toyota 4Runner, for example, the SR5 is offered as an entry-level trim, with 11 others all above it. On Tacoma and Tundra trucks, it's positioned just above the entry-level SR grade, with slightly more (or better) features than the base model. Take the 2024 Toyota Tacoma as an example, it improves upon the basic SR trim with a turbocharged 2.4-liter 4-cylinder i-FORCE engine good for 278 horses and 317 lb-ft with its 8-speed automatic transmission (the 2024 Tacoma SR5 trim is not eligible for the 6-speed manual that caps the engine's power at 270 hp and 310 lb-ft).

That's 50 more hp and 74 extra pounds of torque over the standard SR trim, and in addition, you get 17-inch alloy wheels (versus 17-inch steel wheels for the SR) and keyless entry on all doors (it is limited to just the driver's door on the SR). If you prioritize ride comfort, you might also enjoy better on-road performance with a Tacoma SR5 Double Cab, as it is equipped as standard with a coil-spring rear suspension that give it a more relaxing demeanor — the SR has a leaf-spring setup.

Both Tacoma trims share an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration, and numerous others. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 begins at $36,200 (msrp), while the SR starts significantly lower at $31,500. If, however, you're set on a 4Runner or Tundra SR5, those models start at $40,770 and $45,960, respectively, for the 2025 iterations.

