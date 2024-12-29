Are Police Scanners Legal & How Do They Work? Here's What You Need To Know

Seeing the red lights flashing behind you while driving on the highway can immediately make your heart sink, so it's no surprise that a lot of drivers are using police scanners to detect nearby police officers and avoid getting into trouble. Before grabbing a police scanner of your own as a game-changing gadget for your next road trip, you may be wondering if it's even legal to use one. The short answer is that like a radar detector, it's probably best to not use a police scanner while driving in some states.

Police scanners are actually legal to own and operate in the United States, because the radio frequencies used by law enforcement, like all U.S. radio frequencies, belong to the public. However, most states have restrictions on how police scanners can be used.

In Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, New York, and Minnesota, it's against the law to use a police scanner while driving. In other states, like California (which makes many things involving cars illegal), Michigan, New Jersey, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia, you'll face extra charges if you use a police scanner to aid in a crime. Always check your state's police scanner laws before installing one in your car.

