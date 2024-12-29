What Kind Of Helmet Does Jax Teller From Sons Of Anarchy Wear?
FX's "Sons of Anarchy," created by Kurt Sutter, follows a California outlaw motorcycle club that breaks the law at every turn. Charlie Hunnam's breakout role in the show put him on the radar of influential filmmakers such as Guillermo del Toro and Guy Ritchie.
Hunnam's character, Jax Teller, is president of the titular motorcycle club, and when you're in a motorcycle club, fictional or otherwise, you're expected to ride a motorcycle or two. Even though he plays an outlaw, Jax understands the importance of a helmet while on his bike.
Along with some other members of the club, he wears a half-shell helmet, often referred to as a beanie helmet. It's an open-face design that only covers the top half of a rider's head above the ears, unlike a brain bucket. The half-shell is perfect for anyone who prefers either nothing on their face or wants to accessorize with other items, as it lets you wear a pair of sunglasses or goggles without over-encumbering yourself.
There are other half-helmets that can cover the ears, which helps eliminate some road sounds as well as keeping the ears warm in colder temperatures. If the breeze becomes too chilly, you can wear a mask without it being in the way. Ventilation is a major factor to look for when buying a new motorcycle helmet, and you don't get much more ventilated than a helmet that only covers the top half of your head.
Charlie Hunnam kept at least one helmet
During an interview with Heatworld while promoting Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon," Hunnam was asked about props he kept from the set. While he doesn't specifically name one of the motorcycle helmets, Hunnam does say, "I stole my motorbike. I stole the kutte, you know, the leather jacket, my rings, you know, the whole costume. Like literally everything that wasn't nailed down. 'Cause after doing that show for seven years, I thought, 'It's more mine than theirs at this point.'" It seems likely that along with the Harley-Davidson Jax Teller rode, a helmet or two was included, since it was part of his costume and not nailed down.
It's not uncommon for actors to keep mementos from their favorite roles, and Hunnam admits he's a sentimental person. After all, Chris Hemsworth has taken five different Mjolnir hammers from his Marvel movie sets, according to People.
Hunnam did learn how to ride a motorcycle for the role. It's not unrealistic to think he wears the helmet when he takes his "Sons of Anarchy" Harley-Davidson out for a stroll. The motorcycle that became synonymous with Jax Teller is the 2003 FXD Dyna Super Glide, one of the most famous Harley-Davidsons from TV – although it's worth noting that Hunnam told Entertainment Tonight he doesn't ride the bike he took from set.