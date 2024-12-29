What Kind Of Helmet Does Jax Teller From Sons Of Anarchy Wear?

FX's "Sons of Anarchy," created by Kurt Sutter, follows a California outlaw motorcycle club that breaks the law at every turn. Charlie Hunnam's breakout role in the show put him on the radar of influential filmmakers such as Guillermo del Toro and Guy Ritchie.

Hunnam's character, Jax Teller, is president of the titular motorcycle club, and when you're in a motorcycle club, fictional or otherwise, you're expected to ride a motorcycle or two. Even though he plays an outlaw, Jax understands the importance of a helmet while on his bike.

Along with some other members of the club, he wears a half-shell helmet, often referred to as a beanie helmet. It's an open-face design that only covers the top half of a rider's head above the ears, unlike a brain bucket. The half-shell is perfect for anyone who prefers either nothing on their face or wants to accessorize with other items, as it lets you wear a pair of sunglasses or goggles without over-encumbering yourself.

There are other half-helmets that can cover the ears, which helps eliminate some road sounds as well as keeping the ears warm in colder temperatures. If the breeze becomes too chilly, you can wear a mask without it being in the way. Ventilation is a major factor to look for when buying a new motorcycle helmet, and you don't get much more ventilated than a helmet that only covers the top half of your head.