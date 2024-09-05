What Kind Of Harley-Davidson Did Jax Teller From 'Sons Of Anarchy' Ride?

Kurt Sutter's "Sons of Anarchy" came to take more than just FX by storm following its debut in 2008. The program became nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, turning in seven seasons, almost 100 episodes, and setting the stage for a spin-off in the form of "Mayans M.C.", which ran from 2018 to 2023. In addition to providing audiences with standout performances, gripping stories, and now-iconic visuals, "Sons of Anarchy" also put plenty of sweet motorcycles on full display — including one that's now regarded among the most famous Harley-Davidsons ever seen in movies and television.

One of the principal characters on "Sons of Anarchy" is Charlie Hunnam's Jax Teller, who proves to be a pivotal member of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original. In fact, many recognize him as the face of the entire series, though the type of motorcycle he predominantly rocks isn't nearly as well-known. From Season 1 to Season 6, Jax becomes synonymous with his 2003 Harley-Davidson FXD Dyna Super Glide – a bike on, as the name states, the iconic Dyna frame that Harley sadly discontinued — but it's not the only one he hits the road with on the program. In the show's seventh and final season, he opts for his father's 1946 Harley Davidson EL Knucklehead.

Years removed from the "Sons of Anarchy" finale, it came to light that at least one of these bikes is still around and in good hands.

