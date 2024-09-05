What Kind Of Harley-Davidson Did Jax Teller From 'Sons Of Anarchy' Ride?
Kurt Sutter's "Sons of Anarchy" came to take more than just FX by storm following its debut in 2008. The program became nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, turning in seven seasons, almost 100 episodes, and setting the stage for a spin-off in the form of "Mayans M.C.", which ran from 2018 to 2023. In addition to providing audiences with standout performances, gripping stories, and now-iconic visuals, "Sons of Anarchy" also put plenty of sweet motorcycles on full display — including one that's now regarded among the most famous Harley-Davidsons ever seen in movies and television.
One of the principal characters on "Sons of Anarchy" is Charlie Hunnam's Jax Teller, who proves to be a pivotal member of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original. In fact, many recognize him as the face of the entire series, though the type of motorcycle he predominantly rocks isn't nearly as well-known. From Season 1 to Season 6, Jax becomes synonymous with his 2003 Harley-Davidson FXD Dyna Super Glide – a bike on, as the name states, the iconic Dyna frame that Harley sadly discontinued — but it's not the only one he hits the road with on the program. In the show's seventh and final season, he opts for his father's 1946 Harley Davidson EL Knucklehead.
Years removed from the "Sons of Anarchy" finale, it came to light that at least one of these bikes is still around and in good hands.
Charlie Hunnam held onto one of Jax Teller's Harleys
Though many elements of Hollywood productions are all smoke and mirrors, "Sons of Anarchy" tried to keep some things real. The 2003 Harley-Davidson FXD Dyna Super Glide and 1946 Harley Davidson EL Knucklehead were real, and Charlie Hunnam actually learned how to ride and did so throughout the series' run. Not only that, but when the show concluded after its six-year stint on FX, Hunnam decided to take one of Jax's bikes home with him. "I have one of the 'Sons of Anarchy' bikes," he shared during a chat with Entertainment Tonight.
Still, even though he had one of Jax's iconic motorcycles, that didn't mean he was eager to get back out on the open road with it as soon as possible. He continued, "I rode so hard for so long over that 10, 12-year period that I was riding all the time. I had a couple of close calls, and I just got a niggling voice in the back of my head saying, 'Just take it easy for a minute,' ya know?" Thus, Hunnam took a break from riding for a few years, but don't get him wrong, he has no intention of letting his "Sons of Anarchy" bike whither away in his garage: "I put about five years where I've been riding so much but I'm starting to feel the urge to get back on the bike."
A lot of gorgeous motorcycles are owned by celebrities, but few can claim to have rode theirs on-screen. Charlie Hunnam got a lot of mileage out of his "Sons of Anarchy" bikes, and with one of them in his possession, surely he'll get even more out in the years to come.