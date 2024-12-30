The USA-1: Here's What Happened To The Chevrolet Monster Truck

USA-1 is half of the reason the monster truck scene exists and — contrary to what some believe — it's still around. Here's how a rivalry between Ford and Chevy trucks with larger-than-life wheels turned into a worldwide motor sport.

Former drag racer Everett Jasmer has always loved trucks, especially Chevy trucks. He met another truck enthusiast, Bob Chandler, at a four-wheeling event in the '70s and found out they both had the same goal: creating a massive truck to advertise their truck-part businesses. Jasmer's was a Chevrolet with a red, white, and blue license plate that read "USA-1," while Chandler's was a Ford F-250 he called Bigfoot (not to be confused with Ford's monster truck-inspired Bigfoot). In 1979, a movie producer asked Chandler if Bigfoot could appear in a movie called "Take This Job and Shove It," which led to more and more people wanting to see the trucks — especially as they grew bigger and bigger.

Soon they became so massive, people were paying to watch them drive over cars. By the mid-1980s, the monster truck phenomenon had gone mainstream, with ESPN airing a monster truck event. Then, in 1988, TNT Motorsports announced the Monster Truck Challenge, which solidified monster trucks as a national motor sport. Chevrolet asked Jasmer to build a new USA-1 with its newest pickup for the competition.

But the original is still on display at Jasmer's Minnesota headquarters. "I don't use that one for much other than nostalgia events," he told History. "It's irreplaceable."