What Are Those Black Cables On The Road For?

You've undoubtedly seen them before — black cables placed in a straight line across the road. They look similar to electrical wires, which might be concerning at first. No one wants to drive over a potentially live electrical cable, after all. However, there's nothing to worry about — these are pneumatic road tubes (sometimes just called road tubes), and they serve a specific purpose.

Road tubes are used to monitor traffic, working as a traffic ticker to determine how often the monitored road is used. The way they count traffic is clever, using air pressure when a car drives over it to collect data. When a tire rolls over the cable, the compression sends an air pressure pulse to an air switch, which sends a signal to count the vehicle.

This traffic data is used mainly for city planning and design, helping analysts decide how to maintain current roads and build new ones in the future.