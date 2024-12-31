Can You Buy A Car With A Credit Card? Here's What Most Dealerships Allow

Whether you're on the market for brand-new cars that cost less than $20,000 or are hoping to spend a little more for a luxury model with premium features, financing is something everyone has to think about before purchasing a new vehicle. The traditional model for buying a car involves negotiating interest rates at the dealership or getting a loan through your bank or credit union. You also have to decide whether you want to write a check for the down payment or use your current car as a trade-in to cover some or all of the amount. If you have a substantial amount of savings, you might even pay for the car outright.

While that works for a lot of people, others wonder if they can use their credit card to purchase a vehicle. After all, depending on the type of credit card you have, you may be able to earn points, miles, or other rewards when you use it, making it an attractive option for a big purchase like a car. It turns out that some dealerships accept credit cards as payment for part or all of a car's purchase price. However, there are some things you should keep in mind before handing over your credit card to pay for your next car.