Who Owns Vanguard Motor Sales (And What Types Of Vehicles Do They Sell?)

In the modern era, there are numerous avenues to go down if you're looking to buy a car. Most depend on dealerships to get their latest ride — ideally avoiding critical mistakes when buying from them — while others have found heartbreak and triumph alike using less-conventional means like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Regardless of which path you ultimately take, it's important to work with a trusted source for something as expensive and potentially dangerous to use as a car. One such reliable name among car enthusiasts has been Vanguard Auto Sales, which has sold all sorts of rides over the past several years.

For just over 20 years as of publication, Vanguard has been all about finding the right cars for its clients and making the process as simple and painless as possible. At the head of it all is Jim Athens, who has served as Vanguard's Chief Executive Officer since 2004. Of course, Athens isn't just the person at the top of the company. He's also Vanguard's owner and founder, having quit his day job in real estate back in the early 2000s to start the company. Considering that it has only continued to grow and prosper in the years since, it's safe to say the gamble was worth it.

A major reason why Vanguard has become such a success is thanks to its focus on classic and muscle cars over all other modes of four-wheeled transportation.

