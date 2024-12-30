Who Owns Vanguard Motor Sales (And What Types Of Vehicles Do They Sell?)
In the modern era, there are numerous avenues to go down if you're looking to buy a car. Most depend on dealerships to get their latest ride — ideally avoiding critical mistakes when buying from them — while others have found heartbreak and triumph alike using less-conventional means like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Regardless of which path you ultimately take, it's important to work with a trusted source for something as expensive and potentially dangerous to use as a car. One such reliable name among car enthusiasts has been Vanguard Auto Sales, which has sold all sorts of rides over the past several years.
For just over 20 years as of publication, Vanguard has been all about finding the right cars for its clients and making the process as simple and painless as possible. At the head of it all is Jim Athens, who has served as Vanguard's Chief Executive Officer since 2004. Of course, Athens isn't just the person at the top of the company. He's also Vanguard's owner and founder, having quit his day job in real estate back in the early 2000s to start the company. Considering that it has only continued to grow and prosper in the years since, it's safe to say the gamble was worth it.
A major reason why Vanguard has become such a success is thanks to its focus on classic and muscle cars over all other modes of four-wheeled transportation.
Vanguard is all about classic and muscle cars
Since Vanguard Motor Sales was founded, it has made classic vehicles and muscle cars of all shapes and sizes its priority. Looking over the company's extensive catalog reveals a host of dream rides dating back to the early 20th century. Simultaneously, alongside such astounding models of yesteryear as a 1933 Ford Coupe Street Rod and a 1965 Shelby Cobra Backdraft, for example, Vanguard offers numerous current-day pieces that would undoubtedly turn heads on the street. A 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG Roadster, 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, and a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are but a few of these impressive newer cars.
As one would hope when it comes to such remarkable and pricey automobiles, Vanguard isn't about deceiving customers or loading up its inventory with a whole lot of nothing. The folks responsible for putting together this collection of classics and some of the best-looking muscle cars ever designed make it known that they are incredibly strict with their selection process. They venture across the United States, seeking out only the best of the best, inspecting every last detail inside and out. If everything is in order, from the mechanical to aesthetic elements, they add it to their catalog to later end up with buyers down the road.
While buying and selling cars covers the bulk of Vanguard's business, they actually do a bit more than that.
Vanguard does a bit more than just buying and selling
As part of its mission to deliver quality cars, Vanguard Motor Sales doesn't just look over models for sale and buy up the good stuff. While they are stringent with their selections, those at Vanguard see to it that their cars are fully serviced before putting them up for sale. This doesn't mean full-on restoration, but rather that these autos are test-driven, given a comprehensive inspection, and undergo necessary repairs beyond that. All of this work is done under the Vanguard banner, too, to maintain the company's high level of quality for each and every one of its vehicles.
Additionally, Vanguard provides some key customer-friendly services to make the car buying process that much easier. In addition to being available to contact virtually any hour of any day, Vanguard is willing to work with buyers on financing options and payment plans. International buyers are in good shape as well since the company is willing to ship cars out anywhere in the world. To offer peace of mind during this process, shipments are enclosed and insured in case of any mishaps during the delivery process.
Though it hasn't been around for too long, Jim Athens' Vanguard Motor Sales has existed long enough to earn its place in the car community. Evidently, it strives to be a trustworthy, customer-first seller of classic and muscle cars, maintaining a stock of some of the most beautiful vintage cars collectors could want.