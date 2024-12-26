3 Midsize Trucks With The Most Legroom
Sorting the 2024 midsize truck lineup based on the legroom they provide is a tricky proposition. You could rank the midsize trucks from General Motors on top based on their cavernous front seat accommodations, but they're midpack rear-seat legroom would have some questioning your reasoning. However, the Jeep Gladiator, the leader in backseat legroom, is near the bottom of the segment for front passenger legroom.
The top 2024 midsize trucks based on front seat legroom are the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, tied with 45.2 inches. Their 34.7 inches of rear seat legroom is respectable but obviously, a compromise to gain more room for the front seat passengers. The 2024 Jeep Gladiator leads the pack for rear seat legroom with 38.3 inches. However, its 41.2 inches of front seat legroom is among the lowest in the segment.
The 2024 midsize trucks with the most total legroom, combining front and rear values, are the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado, tied with 79.9 inches. The Jeep Gladiator, with its 79.5 combined inches, keeps the competition close. The combined legroom values indicate the midsize trucks from GM and Jeep clearly have the most legroom overall in the segment.
General Motors midsize trucks have the most front seat legroom
Given the similarities between the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon specs for 2024 we'll lump them together here as GM midsize trucks. In addition to their segment-leading 45.2 inches of front seat legroom, the GM midsize trucks offer 40.3 inches of front seat headroom. The standard front bucket seats allow 57.4 inches at the shoulders and a generous 54.7 inches at the hips.
Following the same pattern as the shorter 34.7-inch rear legroom dimension, rear seat headroom shrinks to 38.3 inches in GM midsize trucks. With seating for up to three rear seat passengers on the rear 60/40 split-bench seat, the shoulder room measures 56.1 inches with 53.1 inches at the hips. While the front seat hip and shoulder widths are split comfortably between the two bucket seats and a center console, the rear seat widths fit two adults comfortably, while adding a third adult could provide snug quarters.
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator has the most midsize truck rear seat legroom
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator has an impressive 38.3 inches of rear seat legroom, over 3.5 inches more than the GM midsize trucks. However, the Gladiator's 41.2 inches of front seat legroom is a full four inches shorter in comparison, placing it next to last in the class.
While taller front-seat occupants in the Jeep Gladiator may find legroom a bit cramped, front headroom measures an impressive 42.8 inches. In addition, the dual bucket seat front row provides 55.7 inches of shoulder room and 53.9 inches at hip level.
The Gladiator, perhaps one of the best-looking Jeep trucks ever designed, features a predominantly square exterior. The squareness carries over into the truck's interior as the rear seat headroom and shoulder room measurements are identical to the front seat values. Other than legroom, the only measurement that varies from the front is hip room, which expands to 55.9 in the rear 60/40 split-bench seat.