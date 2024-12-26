3 Midsize Trucks With The Most Legroom

Sorting the 2024 midsize truck lineup based on the legroom they provide is a tricky proposition. You could rank the midsize trucks from General Motors on top based on their cavernous front seat accommodations, but they're midpack rear-seat legroom would have some questioning your reasoning. However, the Jeep Gladiator, the leader in backseat legroom, is near the bottom of the segment for front passenger legroom.

The top 2024 midsize trucks based on front seat legroom are the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, tied with 45.2 inches. Their 34.7 inches of rear seat legroom is respectable but obviously, a compromise to gain more room for the front seat passengers. The 2024 Jeep Gladiator leads the pack for rear seat legroom with 38.3 inches. However, its 41.2 inches of front seat legroom is among the lowest in the segment.

The 2024 midsize trucks with the most total legroom, combining front and rear values, are the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado, tied with 79.9 inches. The Jeep Gladiator, with its 79.5 combined inches, keeps the competition close. The combined legroom values indicate the midsize trucks from GM and Jeep clearly have the most legroom overall in the segment.

