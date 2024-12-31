6 Of The Highest-Rated Yamaha Amplifiers For Your Home Theater

Starting off the list, we have the Yamaha A-S1200 Integrated Amplifier, one of the larger and more powerful amplifiers that Yamaha offers. It has a 625VA Toroidal power transformer, which grants it a rated output of 20 Hz-20 kHz and produces 90 W ＋ 90 W at 8 ohms or 150 W ＋ 150 W at 4 ohms. This means that it's able to produce more volume with fuller sound than most of the other amplifiers in Yamaha's lineup while also providing options for sound quality.

The device has a perfect 5 out of 5 stars on Yamaha's website, though there have only been five reviews there so far. Coincidentally, there have also only been five reviews for it on Amazon, though it only has a 3.7 there, due to some buyers who reported that they were less than impressed with its brighter sound production and lack of Bluetooth.

Ed Kobesky of Positive Feedback reviewed the amp as well and generally seemed to enjoy it. "The A-S1200 puts on a show in every respect, from looks and tactile feel to versatility and performance," he said. "Provided you're not searching for warm and fuzzy, or conspicuously detailed and analytical, it'll play great music for you, living up to Yamaha's long-held promise of "Natural Sound." It's punchier and more powerfully articulate than some, and yet more forgiving than others, making it a real crowd-pleaser across the long term." He acknowledged the high price tag of $2,999.95 but argued there would be many who would be pleased with the purchase.

