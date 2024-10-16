Yamaha HS7 Vs. HS8: What's The Difference Between These Two Studio Monitors?

Mixing music without a pair of the best studio monitors is a bit like driving with your windshield fogged up. You might be able to see things on the road, but they're blurry, which means you're more likely to make a mistake. Similarly, without studio monitors to play your mix back accurately, you'll be hearing a distorted version of the song you're working on. After choosing your DAW, your choice of monitors is among the most important ones you'll make for your studio. And when musicians, producers, or audio engineers select their monitors, a pair of Yamaha HS7 or HS8s is always a tempting option.

My Yamahas are the backbone of my production setup, having served me well for nearly a decade, and like many other producers, I fell in love from the moment I first switched them on. From those like me who produce in a bedroom to the top hip-hop producers like Metro Boomin, DJs like Marshmello who perform at packed EDM festivals, and even pop stars like Billie Eilish's brother and producer Finneas, Yamaha HS monitors are ubiquitous. There's a high likelihood that many of your favorite songs were referenced on them.

But once you've decided to scoop up a pair of these highly sought-after monitors, the question becomes which version is best for you. If you want the most in-depth sound, you'll land on the top end of the lineup, choosing between the Yamaha HS7 and HS8. For the unfamiliar, they can seem nearly identical, so what's the difference between the two? The answer is 1.5 inches of woofer, which is more substantial than you might think. Here's what it means in practical terms.

