F1 Driver Numbers: What Do They Mean, Who Picks Them, & Are Any Banned From Use?

In the early '70s, teams were assigned numbers for an entire season, which were based on the squad's performance the previous year. Beginning with the 1974 season, the defending driver's champion was given No. 1, and his teammate No. 2. Jackie Stewart won the 1973 Driver's title, but retired after that season. McLaren got Nos. 5 and 6 for 1974, and Emerson Fittipaldi won the championship in that team's No. 5 car, earning the Nos. 1 and 2 for McLaren for 1975.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has had a stranglehold on the champion's digit since winning his first title in 2021 in a tight race over Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton never chose the No. 1 after any of his seven championship seasons, six of which came in 2014 or later. "I personally don't like it, I don't like it at all," Hamilton told Motorsport.com in 2021. He made an exception that year, using No. 1 for a single practice session during the season's final weekend in Abu Dhabi. "I thought it would be cool so at least they [his engineers and mechanics] will have a picture of that we were number one."

Hamilton went back to No. 44 for the race, in which Verstappen captured the checkered flag and the driver's championship. The Dutchman immediately swapped his No. 33 for the champion's No. 1, and told Motorsport in January he won't relinquish it voluntarily. ""I can always go back to number 33 if I am no longer world champion," he said. "But as long as I am world champion, I will use number 1 every single year."

