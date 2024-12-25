What Is The Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie Feature And Which Models Support It?

Introduced in 2018 in time for the watchOS 5 release, Walkie-Talkie is a pre-installed app on Apple Watch designed to be a quick one-on-one voice communication tool between Apple Watch users. It works similar to a traditional walkie-talkie: You press and hold a button while you talk and let go once you're done. If your recipient has Walkie-Talkie turned on, your message will automatically play on their Apple Watch, and they can opt to reply by pushing the Walkie-Talkie button that appears on their screen.

Advertisement

If, however, the recipient turned off Walkie-Talkie on their Apple Watch, you won't be able to connect to them and send them voice messages. They'll only get a notification that you want to reach them via Walkie-Talkie. The same rule applies if you disable Walkie-Talkie on your end.

In terms of distance, Apple Watch's Walkie-Talkie is different from regular two-way radios that require users to be within a certain range of each other. Instead, Walkie-Talkie can connect any two people anywhere the feature is available. That's because the app uses the internet, not radio waves, to transmit messages. So, as long as you're connected to Wi-Fi or have a cellular connection (for models with cellular capability), you can talk with your family and friends through the Walkie-Talkie app no matter where you both are.

Advertisement