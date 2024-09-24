What To Try If Your Apple Watch's Walkie-Talkie Feature Stops Working

First, make sure the Walkie-Talkie feature is available in your country. You can check that Walkie Talkie is available in your country by referring to Apple's watchOS feature availability page.

Next, make sure the feature is turned on. If it's off, you won't be able to send or receive invitations. Open the Walkie-Talkie app on your Apple Watch and check that the toggle at the top is switched on. Also, make sure Theater Mode is turned off on your Apple Watch, as it makes your Walkie-Talkie status unavailable. Press the side button on your watch to open the Control Center and turn off Theater Mode if it isn't already.

Since Walkie-Talkie requires a reliable internet connection, verify that both your Apple Watch and iPhone are connected to a strong Wi-Fi or cellular network. If the connection is slow or unstable, try switching to a different network and test the Walkie-Talkie feature again.

Another thing you can do is restart both your Apple Watch and iPhone by powering them off and on again. This should refresh both devices and resolve any temporary connectivity issues.

Finally, ensure that both your Apple Watch and iPhone are updated to the latest software version. Go to Settings > General > Software Update on each device to check for and install any available updates. Software updates often include bug fixes and performance improvements that could resolve issues with the Walkie-Talkie feature.

