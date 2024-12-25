How Much Of A Chevy Silverado Is Made In America?

In 1992, the U.S. Government passed the AALA Act (American Automobile Labeling Act), which mandates all passenger car companies to disclose vital information about the origin of a car, as well as its equipment. Manufacturers have to not only display the final assembly point of the vehicle, but also share information surrounding the origins of crucial parts like the engine and transmission.

For the 2024 model year Silverado, only around 37% of its parts come from either the U.S. or Canada, while 36% came from Mexico, and the other 27% of parts undisclosed. The engines for the 2024 model come from three countries: Mexico, Canada, and the U.S., while the transmission units have their origins either in the U.S. or Mexico.

Things look slightly different for the 2023 Chevy Silverado. This variant of the truck only had 33% of its parts having either U.S. or Canadian origins. A sizable 38% of the components came from Mexico, while the other 29% was not disclosed. As with the 2024 model, the engines from this vehicle came from all three countries: the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, while the transmission came from the U.S. and Mexico.

Looking at similar data from 2022, we find that the 2022 model year cars had a greater (42%) proportion of components from the U.S. and Canada. However, there was a similar percentage increase in parts that had Mexican origins. It is pertinent to note that the final assembly — in each of these instances — took place at a plant in the U.S., which, for some people, is good enough for a vehicle to get the "Made in USA" tag.