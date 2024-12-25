The Reason Why Audi Oil Changes Are So Expensive

If an oil change for a late model Audi seems more expensive than it would be for a similar car from another manufacturer, you're right. There are a number of reasons for this, depending on the model. Skid plates below and covers above need to come off the vehicle and in many cases require uncommon tools. Even the drain plugs need special attention. The labor costs for an oil change will be higher with an Audi.

Advertisement

The cost of the materials needed can also be a factor. Current generation Audi engines do not use natural motor oil; they need synthetic oil, and often in less common weights. Even if you are doing the mechanical work yourself, an oil change for an Audi can cost more and take longer than it does for a domestic mark, and not every shop has the oil you need in the first place.