The Reason Why Audi Oil Changes Are So Expensive
If an oil change for a late model Audi seems more expensive than it would be for a similar car from another manufacturer, you're right. There are a number of reasons for this, depending on the model. Skid plates below and covers above need to come off the vehicle and in many cases require uncommon tools. Even the drain plugs need special attention. The labor costs for an oil change will be higher with an Audi.
The cost of the materials needed can also be a factor. Current generation Audi engines do not use natural motor oil; they need synthetic oil, and often in less common weights. Even if you are doing the mechanical work yourself, an oil change for an Audi can cost more and take longer than it does for a domestic mark, and not every shop has the oil you need in the first place.
Longer lasting, but more expensive oils
One reason why Audi oil changes cost more than those for cars from American brands is that Audi engines need more expensive grades of oil and it must be synthetic or synthetic-blend oil. For example, major service chains still suggest conventional petroleum-based 5W30 motor oil for the oil change in a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu. An Audi A3 requires 0W20 oil, and only hybrid or full-synthetic oil. That raises the price of an oil change from under $50 to over $80 even though the engine capacities are similar.
If you do your own oil changes, you still have to deal with the cost of synthetic oil. Amazon has 5W30 as low as $3.99 per quart, while 0W20 starts at over $9.00 per quart.
Using synthetic oil will give you more miles between oil changes. This can save you money in the long run even though each individual oil change will be more expensive. It is one reason why you might want to use synthetic instead of conventional oil.
Lowering your shields can be expensive
While the cost of the oil for an Audi can be much higher than for a comparable American brand car, actually changing the oil can be more difficult as well. For example, the skid plate on a Chevrolet Equinox has an access hole for reaching the oil drain plug. It's not a huge hole, but the oil can be changed without removing the whole skid plate. Current model Q5, Q7, and Q8 models have skid plates as well. Those plates do not have a hole and are held in place with as many as 21 Torx-head screws. Removing the drain plug needs a special tool and the plug needs to be replaced with every oil change.
Oil filters can be hard to get to. The filter is often buried under a plastic shroud, and you have to remove hoses to get to it. Audi isn't unique here; many manufacturers do this, but it still adds up to extra time that a shop will bill you for when doing an Audi oil change.