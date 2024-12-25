6 Raspberry Pi Robot Kits For Every Skill Level

Robotics is a fascinating field that has come a long way in recent years. What was once cutting-edge and prohibitively expensive for consumer-grade projects has rapidly become accessible to the hobby and DIY communities. The Barobo Mobot, for instance, is a cheap modular robot kit that's great for entry-level builders. Other examples of this are the projects that are powered by Raspberry Pi's miniature computers. These small form-factor single-board PCs are extremely popular among makers of all kinds for several reasons. They're compact, they won't break the bank, they have several underrated features and upgrades, and their open-source license has given users access to an ever-growing of programs and engineering blueprints for all kinds of projects–including robots.

Advertisement

In fact, there are several robot kits that you can purchase that are designed specifically for Raspberry Pi integration. Some of them are easy to assemble and make an excellent option for robo-enthusiasts of any level, while others are more complex and might be better suited to those with a bit more experience.

One of the best ways to determine the difficulty level of one of these projects is to look at the steps you need to take to assemble the robot and the programming level required to make it operational. It's also good to take some time to look at user reviews from those who have previously decided to use the kit and see what they have to say about its difficulty.