What Does It Mean When A Biker Puts Their Left Fist Out And Moves It Up And Down?

The world of motorcycles has always been rich and diverse. From futuristic bikes that are sure to leave you speechless to some classic motorcycles that are actually affordable, the choice of what to take to the road is seemingly endless. However, the type of motorcycle one rides is only one part of a larger equation. The rest centers on the road and the rider.

Riding communication skills fall between these two, as they are the unseen link between you and the asphalt, ensuring a smooth riding experience while keeping you and everyone else on the roads safe. There are many of these communication skills, including hand signals, one of which centers around the biker putting their left fist out and moving it up and down.

The universal meaning behind this gesture is that the biker or someone in their riding party wants to make a comfort stop, which usually translates to stopping to use the bathroom or take a stretch break. Let's explore scenarios where this hand signal is typically used and any variations it may have.