What Does It Mean When A Biker Puts Their Left Fist Out And Moves It Up And Down?
The world of motorcycles has always been rich and diverse. From futuristic bikes that are sure to leave you speechless to some classic motorcycles that are actually affordable, the choice of what to take to the road is seemingly endless. However, the type of motorcycle one rides is only one part of a larger equation. The rest centers on the road and the rider.
Riding communication skills fall between these two, as they are the unseen link between you and the asphalt, ensuring a smooth riding experience while keeping you and everyone else on the roads safe. There are many of these communication skills, including hand signals, one of which centers around the biker putting their left fist out and moving it up and down.
The universal meaning behind this gesture is that the biker or someone in their riding party wants to make a comfort stop, which usually translates to stopping to use the bathroom or take a stretch break. Let's explore scenarios where this hand signal is typically used and any variations it may have.
It's time to take a breather
Although the comfort stop hand signal is among the most common signals for a biker, you might not encounter it as much while on a shorter ride. However, the gesture becomes crucial when on those long cruises, where bikers might need to stop for a stretch or to relieve themselves. With no time to call or announce their needs, all they'll do is put their fist out and move it up and down, and the rest of their riding pack will get the message. But while this hand signal is easy to understand and execute, it has an almost similar signal with a different meaning.
This variation involves the biker sticking their left fist with their thumb out and moving it toward their helmet or mouth, which indicates they need to stop for refreshments. This hand signal is also frequently used while on longer trips, although some riders might employ it on shorter rides, especially in areas with diners and restaurants. There are a few other similar hand signals, some of which are vital if you are to put on your helmet and embark on a ride.
More hand signals every biker should know
The fuel stop and hazard warning hand signals are just as important as the aforementioned comfort and refreshment gestures. The fuel stop requires the biker to point toward their gas tank with their left index finger, indicating that they must top up their fuel. The hazard warning is a bit more complex. The biker carefully uses their left arm to point at the hazard if it's on their left side. If the hazard is on their right, they will use their right foot instead.
Alongside these two hand signals, you might also encounter one where the biker raises their left arm and extends either one or two fingers. When the biker uses a finger, he's instructing the rest of the pack to form a single file. Two fingers indicate a double file.
Riding hand signals are as crucial as most road rules, as they can be the difference between life and death. They come in a variety of flavors, from a biker pointing two left fingers down to tapping the top of their helmet. Understanding them forms a vital part of being a biker, regardless of what motorcycle you are riding.