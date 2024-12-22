Can You Upgrade An Old Ryobi Flashlight To LED?

Ryobi is far from a newcomer to the power tool scene, and as a result, the brand has amassed an impressive catalog. The toolmaker is known for producing everything from lime green drills and sanders to lawn mowers and string trimmers. There are even some obscure offerings out there as well, such as the high-tech Ryobi products you likely didn't know existed. If you're not very handy or you're just not looking to develop a wide arsenal of power tools and equipment, Ryobi shouldn't be written off. It also manufactures items that can be used in all kinds of settings.

For instance, Ryobi has more than a few lighting options to choose from. Tripod lights, workbench lights, and more bear the Ryobi name. It even has some pretty powerful flashlights worth considering, especially if you're shopping predominantly on the aftermarket for tools to help out in a pinch. There are plenty of Ryobi products you shouldn't buy secondhand, but standard flashlights aren't among these.

With that said, if you do go with an older Ryobi flashlight, just know that you're not likely to end up with an LED within — but rather an incandescent bulb. Thankfully, you can change that, as it's possible to add an LED to an old Ryobi flashlight. Here's how you can go about this upgrade in just a few simple steps.

