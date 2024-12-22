Can You Upgrade An Old Ryobi Flashlight To LED?
Ryobi is far from a newcomer to the power tool scene, and as a result, the brand has amassed an impressive catalog. The toolmaker is known for producing everything from lime green drills and sanders to lawn mowers and string trimmers. There are even some obscure offerings out there as well, such as the high-tech Ryobi products you likely didn't know existed. If you're not very handy or you're just not looking to develop a wide arsenal of power tools and equipment, Ryobi shouldn't be written off. It also manufactures items that can be used in all kinds of settings.
For instance, Ryobi has more than a few lighting options to choose from. Tripod lights, workbench lights, and more bear the Ryobi name. It even has some pretty powerful flashlights worth considering, especially if you're shopping predominantly on the aftermarket for tools to help out in a pinch. There are plenty of Ryobi products you shouldn't buy secondhand, but standard flashlights aren't among these.
With that said, if you do go with an older Ryobi flashlight, just know that you're not likely to end up with an LED within — but rather an incandescent bulb. Thankfully, you can change that, as it's possible to add an LED to an old Ryobi flashlight. Here's how you can go about this upgrade in just a few simple steps.
Adding an LED to a Ryobi flashlight is pretty straightforward
Before getting started, it should be noted which bulb is needed to complete the incandescent to LED Ryobi flashlight swap. Those like the Maglite LED bulb will fit your Ryobi flashlight just fine, providing increased brightness and efficiency compared to its predecessor. Once you have the LED, it shouldn't take long at all to get it up and running.
- Make sure the flashlight is turned off, and remove the battery.
- Open the flashlight to access the bulb housing. This is typically done by unscrewing the top part of the flashlight, though this portion of some models simply pop off with a pry tool and some effort.
- Remove the old bulb from its spring and insert the new LED.
- Screw on or snap the top of the flashlight back into place. Be sure to watch the LED to make sure it doesn't fall out of place or sustain damage.
- Put the battery back on and test out the new light.
That's all it takes to replace an older Ryobi flashlight's incandescent bulb with a fresh, bright LED. Best case scenario, this is the end of the story, and you don't wind up like those who've suffered serious misfortune with their flashlight upon making the swap.
Not everyone had a great experience upgrading their Ryobi flashlight
For the most part, putting an LED into a Ryobi flashlight traditionally equipped with an incandescent bulb is a smart move. Most notably, it's a money-saver. The aforementioned LED only runs just over $12, whereas a new Ryobi flashlight already with an LED can cost between $20 and $30, and that's not even accounting for the 18-volt battery needed to power it. Batteries and chargers can get pricey in their own right. Still, a few who've tried out the LED conversion feel spending the extra cash is worth it.
Some Ryobi flashlight owners ran into problems when switching from incandescent to LED. u/willp431 on Reddit recalled burning through four bulbs and ultimately ruining their light. Others even saw their flashlight begin to smoke once they powered it on with the LED. "I tried an LED bulb that claimed to be a "flashlight bulb replacement for flashlights that use C or D batteries" and it would stay on for about 20 mins before turning off from overheating," said u/drNothing of their experience. It's entirely possible that these cases involved the wrong bulb wattage or voltage, known as overlamping, leading to overheating and failure. It's important to only go with the right bulbs, specifically those of the correct wattage and voltage needed for your flashlight, to avoid such issues.
Ryobi isn't regarded as one of the most popular flashlight brands out there, but its products in that category are solid all the same. If you're feeling brave and don't see a reason not to give it a shot, adding an LED to your Ryobi flashlight is a simple and effective upgrade in most cases.