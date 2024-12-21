You Probably Don't Know What The Brand Name ASUS Stands For

When discussing some of the most influential PC brands of the 21st century, it's difficult not to mention Asus. The Taiwanese company has been steadily churning out some of the best electronic hardware in recent years. From the ROG Phone 8 Pro, which has been lauded for its snappy responsiveness and powerful processor, to the Asus Zephyrus G14, which, though understated in design, is one of the best gaming laptops of 2024, the company has some of the best hardware in the market today. However, while many across the globe might be familiar with its impressive list of computers, graphic cards, and phones, only some know what its brand name stands for and how the company came into being.

Asus was founded in 1989, deriving its brand name from the mythical winged Greek horse, the Pegasus. According to Asus, the name stands for the company's strength, purity, and adventurous spirit. Here's a summary of the manufacturer's establishment and some key moments that have defined what it is today.