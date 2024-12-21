You Probably Don't Know What The Brand Name ASUS Stands For
When discussing some of the most influential PC brands of the 21st century, it's difficult not to mention Asus. The Taiwanese company has been steadily churning out some of the best electronic hardware in recent years. From the ROG Phone 8 Pro, which has been lauded for its snappy responsiveness and powerful processor, to the Asus Zephyrus G14, which, though understated in design, is one of the best gaming laptops of 2024, the company has some of the best hardware in the market today. However, while many across the globe might be familiar with its impressive list of computers, graphic cards, and phones, only some know what its brand name stands for and how the company came into being.
Asus was founded in 1989, deriving its brand name from the mythical winged Greek horse, the Pegasus. According to Asus, the name stands for the company's strength, purity, and adventurous spirit. Here's a summary of the manufacturer's establishment and some key moments that have defined what it is today.
Three decades of daring innovation
In the same year Asus was established, it released two motherboards, the Cache386/33 and the 486/25, which catapulted it into the global technology scene. Through the 1990s and 2000s, the company worked hard to become an authority in computer hardware, launching impressive technology, such as the ISA-486 motherboard for Intel computers, which ranks as the most popular motherboard ever built.
By 2005, Asus had debuted the first ever environmentally friendly motherboard, which utilized halogen-free and lead-free materials in its build. In 2006, it launched Republic of Gamers (ROG), known for some of the best gaming tech today, such as the Asus Strix Scar 17. While discussing Asus' brand name, it is also crucial to mention Pegatron, the design and manufacturing service company that was once under Asus' umbrella. Under Asus, Pegatron made products such as information and consumer electronics to be sold by other tech manufacturers. Currently, it is independent and researches, designs, and builds electronics such as personal computers and gaming consoles.