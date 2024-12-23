Turn Images Into Excel Data Instantly With This Handy Feature

Microsoft gives you a fair warning to validate the data, as OCR can occasionally misinterpret data. Try clicking head-on images of just the data to minimize the errors while using the Data from Pictures feature. Moreover, well-lit images with little to no blur turn out error-free much of the time.

That said, validating the data is an essential step in any OCR application. The best way to identify errors is by using the SUM function to calculate a quick sum of the data from each column. Next, calculate the same sum for the paper data and if the numbers match, the data is most likely accurate. Repeat the same steps for all the columns and you should be good to go. For the text, however, manually checking each entry is the only way to identify errors. The red wavy lines for spelling errors can be a giveaway, but they fail to flag mistakes in names.

While the Data from Pictures feature works great for smaller data, validating multiple data rows can become as tedious a task as manually entering it in a spreadsheet. A blend of manual entry and Data from Pictures is a good way to go for large and complicated datasets.

