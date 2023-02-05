Excel Shortcuts You Should Know On Mac

When using Excel, you'll be dealing with a mountain of data most of the time. That's why it's important to know the keyboard shortcuts that can help you format and edit with ease.

Command + T or Control + T

Need to make a table out of the data you already have? Select the appropriate cells and hit Command + T or Control + T. Excel will automatically format the rows and columns into a table.

Shift + Command + T

If you have a series of numbers you want to get the sum of, use Shift + Command + T. Go to the cell where you want to insert the AutoSum formula, then press the shortcut.

Command + Semicolon (;) and Control + Semicolon (;)

Adding a date and timestamp to your worksheet is easy with these shortcuts. Command + semicolon (;) inserts the current time, while Control + semicolon (;) inserts the current date.

Command + D and Command + R

For a faster way to copy the contents of a cell into perpendicular cells, Command + D or Command + R can do the trick. Highlight the specific cell you want to copy, along with the other cells you need to copy the contents to. Then, press Command + D to copy the contents to the cells below or Command + R to copy the contents to the cells on the right. Just remember D for down, R for right.