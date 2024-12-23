What Does D3 Mean On Your Car's Gear Shift? (And How It's Different From D)
Certain automatic cars have a D3 written on the gear shift, often found directly below or to the right of D. It's probably something you always skip over and never really thought about while running errands — or you're hoping to learn more about your car but can't seem to figure out how gears work in your automatic car. Simply put, D means drive, and D3 means Drive-3.
When you put your car in D3, that means you've set third gear as your highest setting, whereas you can reach every gear of your car in D. Basically, D3 is used when you're driving uphill, downhill, or in stop-and-go-traffic, ensuring your driving is more efficient — it's one of many ways to use less gas while driving. D3 limits your car from reaching higher speeds so you can ensure you're not speeding in certain areas, have better acceleration, and are easier on your brakes. D3 is ideal for driving speeds around 20 to 25 miles per hour — once you reach 30 or higher mph, you should switch back to D.
How to use D3 while driving
If you find yourself in a situation that calls for D3, you can shift into this gear while driving. You might experience a bit of a jerk, and the RPMs will increase or decrease, but it's totally okay as long as you keep a few things in mind.
When you start your car, always put the car in drive, using the D on your gear shift. Get your car to around 20 to 25 mph before you shift to D3. At this point, slightly let off the gas when you shift. If you don't, you may damage the transmission. If you are already driving and want to put your car in D3, make sure you are not going fast. If you're on a highway or in a situation where you can't slow down first, shift into a higher gear like D4 before gradually changing to D3. Then, if you want to slow down or come to a complete stop, shift back to D.
