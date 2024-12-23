What Does D3 Mean On Your Car's Gear Shift? (And How It's Different From D)

If you find yourself in a situation that calls for D3, you can shift into this gear while driving. You might experience a bit of a jerk, and the RPMs will increase or decrease, but it's totally okay as long as you keep a few things in mind.

Advertisement

When you start your car, always put the car in drive, using the D on your gear shift. Get your car to around 20 to 25 mph before you shift to D3. At this point, slightly let off the gas when you shift. If you don't, you may damage the transmission. If you are already driving and want to put your car in D3, make sure you are not going fast. If you're on a highway or in a situation where you can't slow down first, shift into a higher gear like D4 before gradually changing to D3. Then, if you want to slow down or come to a complete stop, shift back to D.

Wondering when to use neutral gear? Here's a guide on another often forgotten gear in your automatic car.