What Kind Of Van Does American Pickers Use?

If you've regularly checked in with History's hit reality series "American Pickers," you've likely marveled at some of the bruised, battered, and beaten antique treasures Mike Wolfe and his team have discovered over the years. You've likely also watched in disbelief as they shelled out big bucks for unique artifacts like that futuristic bubble car. Whatever the case, if you're a regular "American Pickers" viewer, you've undoubtedly witnessed Wolfe and his co-stars clocking mile after mile in the comfy confines of an Antique Archaeology branded utility van.

As for the branding, Antique Archaeology is the name of Wolfe's brick-and-mortar operation, which now boasts storefronts in both Iowa and Tennessee. Regarding the famous Antique Archaeology van, well, the freeway is often the best route for the "American Pickers" team to get to the more out-of-the-way destinations in which Wolfe and company prefer to search for that rusty gold they so covet.

Wolfe and his pals have logged many a mile indeed behind the wheel of that Antique Archaeology van over the years, and for the first few seasons of "American Pickers," they did so in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. That's not entirely surprising, as Sprinter vans are generally regarded as some of the more durable and reliable utility vehicles around, with the 2023 build even earning the SlashGear seal of approval. According to our team, the Sprinter even makes for one heck of a good camper if you're on the road and in need of cover.

