How Much Did American Pickers Pay For The Futuristic Bubble Car?

In a 2022 episode titled "Big Bucks Bubbles" (Season 23, Episode 18), Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby paid a visit to Rick Klibenski's garage in Michigan to purchase what might be one of the coolest vehicles ever uncovered on "American Pickers."

Klibenski, who lives near Ann Arbor, has been working on cars for more than half a century. His impressive collection includes avant-garde, custom vehicles known as bubble cars. Bubble cars were seen as the future of automobiles in the 1950s and '60s – or at least, the people who built them thought such designs would be commonplace in a few decades. That did not really pan out, but bubble cars have become iconic representations of 1960s futurism, capturing the imagination of car enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The negotiations did not go smoothly. Klibenski proved to be a tough negotiator and wouldn't accept Wolfe and Colby's initial offers, insisting that his vehicle was worth far more than they were willing to pay. Here's what happened.

