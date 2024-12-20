What Engine Is Cadillac Using In The New F1 Team?
The racing world was met with exciting news in November 2024 when General Motors confirmed it was going to join Formula 1 racing in 2026. It had been nearly 50 years since a US manufacturer has competed in the iconic racing series but GM's Cadillac is now the 11th team — despite initially getting rejected from Formula 1 earlier this year when the proposal was packaged as an Andretti Global bid supported by GM. After dropping its association with Michael Andretti and reaching "operational milestones" throughout the year, F1 had a change of heart.
Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said in an F1 press release,"General Motors and Cadillac's commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport. We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this application, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved." Now, Cadillac has also confirmed that Ferrari will be supplying its engines as it gears up for a new chapter in American racing history.
Cadillac announces Ferrari engine for F1
After the initial announcement that Cadillac would be racing in Formula 1 after all, there was talk that GM planned to produce its own engine for the race — a possible tactic to show Formula 1 that it was a complete and capable team. The engine is set to be ready some time around 2028 or 2030. However, Cadillac is racing in 2026 — so what would they do until then?
Cadillac has now confirmed that Ferrari is supplying engines to the team for the 2026 season and then until its own engine is ready. Until then, Ferrari will have two customer teams in 2026 — Cadillac and Audi. "It's great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States," Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur said.
Cadillac is not new to racing but entering Formula 1 will be entirely new territory. Cadillac's entry hasn't received official ratification from Formula 1 just yet but it's expected, leading the way for US car brands. Ford will be returning to Formula 1 the following year. Get ready for the action with SlashGear's Formula 1 for beginners guide.