What Does The K Stand For On Chrysler K-Cars?

If you've been keeping track of automotive news in the past year or so, you know that U.S. Automaker Chrysler is in a tough spot. Its parent company, Stellantis, continues to face serious financial struggles, and while Stellantis claims that it has no plans to kill off or sell Chrysler, one has to imagine that could change if times continue to be tough for the company.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Chrysler itself has faced such troubles, with the brand narrowly surviving the 2008 financial crisis through a merger with Fiat. However, when the company faced financial troubles in the early 1980s, Chrysler was ultimately able to save itself by releasing a successful run of new cars that were essentially based on the same platform. Those vehicles would be dubbed K-Cars in Chrysler's marketing materials, with the company boasting that the vehicles were the product of years of development, as well as a rash of technological advancements and some serious design ingenuity.

Upon their 1981 release, gearheads and everyday consumers alike were no doubt curious about what the K in K-Cars actually stood for. More than 40 years later, many people still do not know what that K actually stands for, and we'd wager that one and all will be a touch disappointed to learn it doesn't really stand for anything. Instead, K is just the letter designation assigned by Chrysler to the platform on which the vehicles were built.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]