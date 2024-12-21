How To Use The Google Pixel Troubleshooting App (And Why You Might Need To)

Our smartphones have become our faithful companions. From road trips to work, we take them with us everywhere and rely on them to help us get through the day. If we need directions to an unfamiliar location, they're at the ready, providing us with detailed directions on how to get to where we need to go. When we have an important meeting, they're there to send a reminder to ensure we get there on time.

But, as helpful as they are, sometimes things go wrong. You might notice your smartphone running hot, slowing down its performance, or the battery might drain faster than it should. When these things happen, you want to find a solution as quickly as possible. If you own a Google Pixel phone, you're in luck. Whether you're using the recently released Google Pixel 9 Pro or one of the earlier releases in the Pixel lineup, you can access the Pixel Troubleshooting app to get help with common issues. You won't find the app by searching the Google Play Store (although you can see it in the store if you click on App details from the settings menu on your phone) or in the App Drawer; instead, it's a system app that comes preinstalled on Pixel phones. If you can't resolve the issues you're having using the app, you can connect to Pixel Care support agents via the app. You can get started with the app by going to Settings and typing troubleshooting into the search bar.

