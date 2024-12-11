Why Amazon Autos Only Sells Hyundais (And When That Could Change)
Popular opinion is that you can buy pretty much anything you need — and a million things you don't — on Amazon these days. Not willing to rest on its laurels with what is already the world's leading e-commerce store, the online retailer has recently taken the concept to the next level by selling new cars for sale on its site.
At present, Amazon is letting only one major manufacturer sell its vehicles through the site. The e-commerce giant is going big in its first automotive offering, however, setting up a partnership with South Korean automaker Hyundai – which also owns the brands Kia, Genesis, and Ioniq. That's a major get even for an outfit of Amazon's stature, as Hyundai ranked fourth in U.S. sales in 2023. With the company boasting record November sales in 2024, there's little reason to expect it won't rank high on that list again this year. And if Hyundai sees a significant boost from Amazon sales in December, it could end up ranking even higher.
Given Hyundai's stature, it's little wonder that Amazon might seek a partnership with the company, though you have to wonder how many other major automakers were willing to risk selling their wares on Amazon. Whatever the case, it's safe to say the web's biggest retailer found a suitably massive partner for its first foray into auto sales.
Amazon may begin offering other car brands as early as 2025
It's easy to understand why Amazon might want to get into auto sales, as polls show U.S. consumers' growing frustration about shopping for and purchasing vehicles from dealerships. Given the stats, it's hardly surprising that there are also more options than ever available for purchasing a vehicle online. It's safe to assume, however, that other online auto sales sites lack Amazon's infrastructure and vast user base.
Not every Amazon user can purchase a car through the site at the moment, with sales currently restricted to metropolitan areas in the lower 48 states. But those who can buy a new Hyundai on the site will be able to undertake the entire transaction from the comfort of their own home, including major steps like securing financing and even setting up a trade-in by partnering with a local dealership. And Amazon currently lists 10 Hyundai models for sale, including the Santa Fe, the Elantra, and the all-electric IONIQ 5.
If you're not a Hyundai fan, but you want to buy on Amazon, just be patient. The retailer says it is looking to add vehicles from other major brands as early as 2025. Amazon has yet to confirm which other manufacturers might be joining Hyundai in the store in the coming year, but the company is clearly making a major push into the online auto sales arena.