Why Amazon Autos Only Sells Hyundais (And When That Could Change)

Popular opinion is that you can buy pretty much anything you need — and a million things you don't — on Amazon these days. Not willing to rest on its laurels with what is already the world's leading e-commerce store, the online retailer has recently taken the concept to the next level by selling new cars for sale on its site.

At present, Amazon is letting only one major manufacturer sell its vehicles through the site. The e-commerce giant is going big in its first automotive offering, however, setting up a partnership with South Korean automaker Hyundai – which also owns the brands Kia, Genesis, and Ioniq. That's a major get even for an outfit of Amazon's stature, as Hyundai ranked fourth in U.S. sales in 2023. With the company boasting record November sales in 2024, there's little reason to expect it won't rank high on that list again this year. And if Hyundai sees a significant boost from Amazon sales in December, it could end up ranking even higher.

Given Hyundai's stature, it's little wonder that Amazon might seek a partnership with the company, though you have to wonder how many other major automakers were willing to risk selling their wares on Amazon. Whatever the case, it's safe to say the web's biggest retailer found a suitably massive partner for its first foray into auto sales.

