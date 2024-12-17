How To Check Device Temperature On A Google Pixel Phone

In a perfect world, your phone would stay at a nice, neutral, holdable temperature at all times of the day. However, the world is far from being perfect, and just like any other electronics, your mobile handset can become hot or cold depending on how you're using it and what the current weather is like.

Even though it's normal for the temperature to fluctuate, you might still freak out a little when your phone starts leaning towards extreme temperatures. You might ask: Is this still normal? Does this happen often with my specific model? What do the other users say? To ease your worries, you'll probably hop on Google to research the reasons behind your phone overheating or freezing, and the next steps to take to keep it safe from damage.

Thankfully, if you're using a Google Pixel, you can skip the research part and go straight to the knowing part. Google now offers an easy way to tell whether or not your phone's temperature should be a cause for concern. It's called the Device Temperature diagnostic page, and we'll give you the lowdown of what this is and how you can use it.

