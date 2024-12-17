Can You Use Any Cleaning Wipe On Your Laptop Screen? Here's What You Need To Know

As a general rule of thumb, you should avoid a few key errors while cleaning a laptop screen. First, don't let any liquid seep into the crevices and settle on the electronics under the hood. Liquids and electronics don't pair well and can lead to short-circuits, potentially killing the display. While using a cleaning wipe, make sure it is not too damp. You may squeeze it to get rid of the excess liquid.

Next, avoid any harmful chemicals such as alcohol or ammonia-based solutions, as these can permanently damage your screen's texture and you may need screen replacements to fix the damage. The easiest way is to check for the wipe's contents and refrain from the alcohol or ammonia-based ones.

Finally, steer clear of anything that might scratch the screen. All paper-based wipes pose the risk of micro-scratches as they use wood as their primary ingredient and may cause minute abrasions. These scratches won't be visible to the naked eye during the first use, but they can gradually grow with prolonged usage.

You may think you're okay using fragrance-free, water-based, or sensitive baby wipes to clean your LCD screens. While these are extremely gentle on the skin, they can still cause micro-scratches over time.

