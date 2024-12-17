Common Transmission Problems With The Dodge RAM (According To Owners)
The RAM truck is among the most popular brands of pickup trucks in the U.S., with a sales milestone in 2019 of 703,023 units sold. We recently got a taste of what to expect from the automaker going forward with our 2025 RAM 1500 RHO First Drive and came away impressed with the enhanced suspension after taking things off-road.
While this notable truck has an abundance of fans who praise its power, capability, and features, there are still common problems that can happen with the RAM 1500, according to owners. Regarding the transmission specifically, drivers have reported rough shifting behavior and transmission fluid leaks, which were also the reason for a recall in 2022 relating to a defect in heavy-duty models. According to CarComplaints.com, the Ram 1500 suffered the most complaints for the 2014 model year, which included several transmission-related problems, making it one of the 4th-generation Dodge RAMS you might want to avoid.
Shifting can be anything but smooth
Several owners have described an odd bump when releasing the brake or accelerating. One driver explained that an audible thump erupts every time they park on an incline and shift into gear. There is a certain mechanical soundtrack that accompanies any vehicle, however the sounds described by RAM owners were jarring enough for them to become concerned. One driver relayed, that they had suffered the bumping sound from the first day and took the truck to the dealership multiple times but were unable to get the problem fixed.
Unfortunately, when some of these drivers took their concerns to the dealership, the issue persisted without resolution until further escalation. As one owner stated, "My resolution was a Lemon Law attorney. My truck became un-drivable. After 5 dealers and a growing number of failures, FCA bought my crappy truck back." In at least one scenario, it was the drive shaft that was causing an issue and a replacement solved the problem.
Leaking transmission fluid
Few aspects of vehicle ownership can be as frustrating as noticing a leak dripping fluid from underneath and onto the ground. In the case of one driver, it was especially frustrating because not only had they just purchased the truck, but it had leaked transmission fluid all over their friend's driveway. Unfortunately, there are many reports of transmission leaks that owners have remedied by having the transmission line or gasket replaced, although, in some cases, a full transmission rebuild was required, which can cost as much as $3,500 on average.
Just a few years ago, Stellantis recalled over 248,000 heavy-duty RAM trucks from 2020 through 2022 due to a transmission fluid leak that could potentially result in a fire. One driver experienced this dangerous scenario when their RAM, with only 1,527 miles, burst into flames after the transmission got too hot and fluid became exposed to the exhaust. While alarming, this particular issue is minuscule compared to some of the deadliest car recalls in history.