Common Transmission Problems With The Dodge RAM (According To Owners)

The RAM truck is among the most popular brands of pickup trucks in the U.S., with a sales milestone in 2019 of 703,023 units sold. We recently got a taste of what to expect from the automaker going forward with our 2025 RAM 1500 RHO First Drive and came away impressed with the enhanced suspension after taking things off-road.

While this notable truck has an abundance of fans who praise its power, capability, and features, there are still common problems that can happen with the RAM 1500, according to owners. Regarding the transmission specifically, drivers have reported rough shifting behavior and transmission fluid leaks, which were also the reason for a recall in 2022 relating to a defect in heavy-duty models. According to CarComplaints.com, the Ram 1500 suffered the most complaints for the 2014 model year, which included several transmission-related problems, making it one of the 4th-generation Dodge RAMS you might want to avoid.