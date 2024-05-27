4 Of The Most Common Problems That Can Happen With The RAM 1500 According To Owners

Over 300 customers have reported bolts breaking on the exhaust manifold for model years ranging from 1995 to 2010. The exhaust manifold is attached to the engine block and responsible for routing exhaust away from the engine and into the catalytic converter. When bolts fail on the 3.7-liter V6 and 4.7-liter V8 Ram 1500, customers reported a tapping sound while driving. Fortunately, the repair was relatively inexpensive, averaging at most $321 for a new gasket.

An engine must remain within a certain range of temperature in order to function properly, and coolant is vital in preventing overheating. However, some customers discovered their Ram 1500 was leaking coolant from different areas like the thermostat housing, water pump, and intake manifold. Worse still, this issue appears to effect models from 1994 up to 2010.

Another curious problem customers have reported about the Dodge truck is the engine randomly shutting off while driving. This behavior could be the result of a few different issues, such as sensor failure on the camshaft or a fuse connection problem. Fortunately, this stalling action doesn't appear to effect models after 2010. To be fair to the automaker, this pickup has had some phenomenal setups under the hood over the years. The best engines ever put in a RAM truck include the Magnum, Hemi, and the Cummins turbo diesel, among others.