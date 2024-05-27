4 Of The Most Common Problems That Can Happen With The RAM 1500 According To Owners
The Dodge RAM 1500 first debuted back in 1981 and has held strong with five generations thus far. Known for its dependability, robust performance, and intimidating grill, this truck has gained in popularity over the years. RAM 1500 hit a sales high in 2019 with 703,023 total units. With significant competitors like Ford and Chevy, RAM has continued to close the sales gap coming in just behind Chevy Silverado, with the F-150 firmly in the lead.
However, no vehicle is perfect, and this pickup has some customers echoing similar problems. Engine issues, leaks, and cracking interiors have all been reported by owners of the Ram 1500. Fortunately, many of these issues are confined to certain production years, and the RAM 1500 remains a top choice for consumers looking for a pickup truck in the United States. In fact, we got our hands on the potent 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T praising its interior and capability off-road.
Faulty bolts, coolant leaks, and stalling
Over 300 customers have reported bolts breaking on the exhaust manifold for model years ranging from 1995 to 2010. The exhaust manifold is attached to the engine block and responsible for routing exhaust away from the engine and into the catalytic converter. When bolts fail on the 3.7-liter V6 and 4.7-liter V8 Ram 1500, customers reported a tapping sound while driving. Fortunately, the repair was relatively inexpensive, averaging at most $321 for a new gasket.
An engine must remain within a certain range of temperature in order to function properly, and coolant is vital in preventing overheating. However, some customers discovered their Ram 1500 was leaking coolant from different areas like the thermostat housing, water pump, and intake manifold. Worse still, this issue appears to effect models from 1994 up to 2010.
Another curious problem customers have reported about the Dodge truck is the engine randomly shutting off while driving. This behavior could be the result of a few different issues, such as sensor failure on the camshaft or a fuse connection problem. Fortunately, this stalling action doesn't appear to effect models after 2010. To be fair to the automaker, this pickup has had some phenomenal setups under the hood over the years. The best engines ever put in a RAM truck include the Magnum, Hemi, and the Cummins turbo diesel, among others.
Dashboard cracking in the 2001-2003 model
The production years that have gotten all the wrong kind of attention, are the 2001-2003 Dodge RAM 1500. According to Carcomplaints.com, the 2001 model received 614 complaints, the 2002 racked up 522, and the 2003 had 534 reports, all pertaining to the dashboard cracking. Drivers began to notice a crack developing along the dashboard that quickly became severe for some. This failure wasn't a result of putting too much stress on the vehicle or driving it recklessly. The crack also surfaced on trucks with fewer miles, ruling out wear and tear as the cause.
You might think a crack isn't an important problem, however customers reported it worsened over time to the point many were questioning whether it might come loose completely. Many drivers opted to have their dashboard replaced, which averaged around $850. In addition to the 2003 Dodge RAM 1500, there are another 10 used Dodge models you should steer clear of at all costs.