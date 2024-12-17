How Much Did American Pickers Pay For A 1967 Ford Fairlane 390 GT?

In the almost 15 years that History's hit reality series "American Pickers" has been on the air, host Mike Wolfe and his band of antiquing gurus have scoured parts unknown for all manner of rusty, dusty, and long-forgotten treasure. Over the years, they've also been known to shell out big bucks for unique vintage vehicles like the famed "Bubble Car."

Advertisement

On some occasions, they've even managed to pry a vintage automobile away from an owner for a sizable (if considerably less substantial) sum of money. That was just the case during a Season 3 episode titled "Fairlane Fever," which saw Wolfe and the late Frank Fritz venturing off the beaten path in rural Illinois to pick the property of Norm, who'd just put a For Sale sign on an old motorcycle in his front yard.

While the bike was initially what drew the "Pickers" duo to the property, what the man had stowed away in his garage was ultimately what Wolfe and Fritz flipped out over: a 1967 Ford Fairlane 390 GT. Once Wolfe laid eyes on the Fairlane — whose builds are sometimes ranked amongst the more collectible of Ford's legendary muscle car lineup — it was clear he wouldn't be leaving without it. After a little bit of negotiation, he was finally able to pry the vehicle away from Norm for a pretty reasonable $7,000. Given the condition of the vintage Ford, one has to think Wolfe got a pretty good deal on the muscled-up classic.

Advertisement