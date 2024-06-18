What Makes The Ford Fairlane 427 One Of The Rarest Classic Muscle Cars Ever Built

The V8 engine in the Ford Fairlane 427 was adapted from Ford's NASCAR and LeMans engine, also known as the "side-oiler." It got this name from an extra oil passage that ran along the left side of the engine block that directed the oil to the crankshaft first, after which it flowed to the camshaft and the valve train. This kept the 427 engine happy at high RPMs all day, as evidenced by the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans victory, achieved by Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt in their Ford GT40 Mk IV.

As used in the Fairlane 427, the "R-code" 427 has a 4.232" bore and a 3.784" stroke, for a displacement of 425.8 cubic inches. It was rated at 425 horsepower and a massive 480 pound-feet of torque. The 427 engine came with dual 4-barrel Holley carburetors on a medium-rise intake manifold, which required a special fiberglass hood with an integral air scoop for clearance. The compression ratio was 10.5:1, with forged pistons, a hot cam, and special cast-iron exhaust manifolds that fed into 2 1/4" exhausts and mufflers that had their baffles removed for improved flow.

The Ford Fairlane 427's engine was not a standalone option. It came as part of the "427-8V CID Engine Race Car Package," which also included a Toploader 4-speed manual transmission that could handle the 427's huge torque. No automatic transmission was offered, unlike the HEMI. The package also included Ford's extremely strong 9-inch rear end, which included 3.89:1 gearing and an open differential.