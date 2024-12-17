Which Car Is The Poor Man's Porsche And Is It Still The Cheapest Option?

It seems like a simple question, but asking, "Which car is the 'poor man's Porsche'?" is a little like asking, "Who's the best baseball player of all time?" You're going to get many opinions.

Online, some of the automotive world is inclined to say it's Porsche's own 914. In fact, 914World.com has an entire discussion devoted to whether the 914 (or even the Karmann Ghia) is the poor man's Porsche. Motor Trend agreed it was the 914 in one article, then pivoted to give the 944 that title. Hagerty joined the fray, calling the Porsche 912 the "poor man's 911."

Advertisement

Offline, the answer you get will likely be related to the person's age, based on the car that was cheapest in their lifetime. Will the real poor man's Porsche please stand up?

According to the Urban Dictionary, the expression originated when the Chevy Corvair Monza Spyder was compared to a Porsche 356 in an article by Car & Driver. The story pointed out that both vehicles had a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, but that the Porsche cost $1,500 more than the Covair's roughly $2,700 price tag.

Continuing beyond the origin story, the Urban Dictionary defines the phrase as "Any of the cheapest offerings from the Porsche auto company, especially anything from the Boxster line," and, more broadly, "Any low-end item from a prestigious manufacturer."

Advertisement

So which Porsche is the current bottom of the barrel?

[Featured image by dave_7 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY-2.0]