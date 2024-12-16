Here's What Could Happen If Google Is Forced To Sell Chrome

Chrome is one of those browsers that is synonymous with the Google brand identity, which means you see its footprint everywhere across the company's products. If history has taught us anything, it's that such close association on a Big Tech platform only means bad news for the competition, and the average user, by that extension. The U.S. Department of Justice wants Google to break Chrome into a separate business because of competition concerns and how it was helping create a monopoly in the search and advertising business.

The latest legal tussle involving Google has experts scurrying to find similarities with the landmark Microsoft antitrust case over two decades ago. The lengthy United States vs. Microsoft antitrust battle, which had Internet Explorer at the center of it, is a close example. However, the internet has matured dramatically since the heyday of Internet Explorer, as browsers are no longer just about visiting the web. They are the center point of a deeper web that binds together user activity tracking and targeted advertising.

It is, therefore, no wonder that Chrome could go for as much as $20 billion if Google is forced to sell the browser business. Now, a final ruling is only expected to arrive in the latter half of 2025, but August 2024 has already made it clear that Google is viewed as a monopoly in the online search and advertising market. So, even if a sale doesn't materialize, we can expect some big changes in how Google moves ahead with Chrome and the ecosystem built around it.

