What Does It Mean To Go Nomad In A Motorcycle Club?

Motorcycle clubs, whether they're on the up-and-up or operate outside the bounds of the law like the big four outlaw MCs, may have chapters across a state, a country, or even the world. The Hells Angels, for example, were founded in Fontana, California but now are the largest motorcycle club in California and have clubs all across the U.S., as well as Europe. The chapter each motorcycle club member belongs to is typically labeled on the bottom rocker of their vest in a patch that announces their state or city.

Advertisement

However, occasional members don't belong to any specific chapter, wandering outside a club's territory and bouncing between chapters. These members are known as nomads, and on their bottom rocker, it will plainly read "Nomad."

According to Merriam-Webster, a nomad is "an individual who roams about." Nomads can, for instance, be used to enforce rules for the overall club if a chapter is accused of acting outside its bylaws. One or a group of nomads might be dispatched to observe, then correct any problems.

Nomads are given the same respect any member of the club is given. Being a nomad doesn't make them any less a member than those who belong to specific chapters. Still, nomads aren't typically allowed to hold a leadership position or partake in chapter meetings unless invited to do so.

Advertisement