Is The 2025 Cadillac Pickup Truck Real?

Cadillac has become synonymous with luxury thanks to cars like the Eldorado and Escalade. It's no wonder that fans of more elevated vehicles are tantalized by the concept of Cadillac bringing its high-end touches to a pickup truck. In fact, a garage from Miami even built its own custom Cadillac Escalade pickup earlier this year. But has Cadillac announced a 2025 pickup for mass production? For now, those rumors are just that, and there's nothing real behind them.

Advertisement

Cadillac did have its own luxury pickup variant years ago in the form of the Escalade EXT, which first burst onto the scene in 2001 for the 2002 model year. The second generation began in 2007 and lasted until 2013, but the niche luxury pickup fell victim to rising gas prices. The chunky truck now feels like a fever dream, but many hopefuls are wondering if the dream is becoming reality once more.

You may have seen videos or images on the internet of a new Cadillac pickup for 2025, sometimes even a Cadillac Escalade pickup specifically. However, these are the work of AI. Cadillac has not officially announced adding a new truck to its fleet, and videos claiming so are not genuine sources. Wondering how to know if the Cadillac pickup you're seeing is AI? There are a few ways to debunk these images, no matter how realistic some may seem.

Advertisement