Is The 2025 Cadillac Pickup Truck Real?
Cadillac has become synonymous with luxury thanks to cars like the Eldorado and Escalade. It's no wonder that fans of more elevated vehicles are tantalized by the concept of Cadillac bringing its high-end touches to a pickup truck. In fact, a garage from Miami even built its own custom Cadillac Escalade pickup earlier this year. But has Cadillac announced a 2025 pickup for mass production? For now, those rumors are just that, and there's nothing real behind them.
Cadillac did have its own luxury pickup variant years ago in the form of the Escalade EXT, which first burst onto the scene in 2001 for the 2002 model year. The second generation began in 2007 and lasted until 2013, but the niche luxury pickup fell victim to rising gas prices. The chunky truck now feels like a fever dream, but many hopefuls are wondering if the dream is becoming reality once more.
You may have seen videos or images on the internet of a new Cadillac pickup for 2025, sometimes even a Cadillac Escalade pickup specifically. However, these are the work of AI. Cadillac has not officially announced adding a new truck to its fleet, and videos claiming so are not genuine sources. Wondering how to know if the Cadillac pickup you're seeing is AI? There are a few ways to debunk these images, no matter how realistic some may seem.
Those Cadillac pickup videos are works of AI
AI art can be tough to identify at first glance. However, there are consistent things we can point to that reveal an image of a vehicle as AI.
First, take a look at the lettering in the image above. The word "Escalade" on the back of the above image is not the right font style that Cadillac uses for its luxury SUVs, and some of the letters are just plain off. Then, take a look at the details (or lack thereof). The truck has the year written on the left side, which is not very common at all for vehicles to have. The taillights also don't match. Many AI images feel a bit too simplistic — you'll notice a lack of lines and details as well as a strangely bare background. Finally, a lot of AI generated images have a very shiny look that's much more glossy than a typical vehicle. Check out the featured image as an example.
If you are still unsure if the vehicle images you're looking at are real or not, check out the descriptions under the YouTube videos you're watching. Many will explain how the content was made, using terms like "synthetic" and "digitally generated." For now, it doesn't seem like the Cadillac pickup is returning — but there are plenty of SUVs we'd recommend from the manufacturer, like the 2024 Cadillac Escalade V-Series.