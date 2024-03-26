Cadillac Isn't Building A Pickup Truck, But This Is The Next Best Thing

Henry Leland founded Cadillac in 1902, naming his company after Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, the former Louisiana territory governor who established the city of Detroit in 1701. Cadillac became the first automaker to build a car with an enclosed passenger cabin in 1910, and evolved into GM's premier brand as the auto industry flourished during the 20th Century. Cadillac made its mark producing luxurious cars like the Eldorado, Fleetwood, and Calais, but the Escalade completely redefined what an SUV could be with its introduction in 1999.

The original Escalade was simply a rebadged GMC Yukon, but the first-generation model is credited with saving Cadillac from extinction. When the second generation launched in 2002, Cadillac introduced the Escalade EXT, a pickup version that was years ahead of consumer demand for such a strange beast. The EXT died in 2013, never having eclipsed the 15,000 unit sales mark in a single year. The fifth generation of Cadillac's SUV appeared in 2021, and our review of the 2023 Escalade revealed it to be "as enjoyable for the driver as it is for its pampered passengers," while the 2023 Escalade-V model is as powerful as it is sophisticated.

There will be no official factory-issued pickup truck version of the latest Escalade, so you might need to Frankenstein your own Cadillac pickup like one shop did in 2021.