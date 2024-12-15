What Do Matching Numbers Mean On A Corvette (And How To Tell If Your Car Has Them)

During the Corvette's early years, Chevy introduced a policy that would forever change the classic car game. Beginning in 1960, every Chevrolet left the factory with a number stamped on the engine that was derived from the one already assigned to the car's chassis. This helped later buyers and show judges gauge the originality of a car's components, a quality that lends authenticity and added value to any classic. This was especially important for Corvettes, which had been using four different versions of the 283-inch V8 since as early as 1957.

I have long held an affection for classic cars bordering on pathology. In my lifetime, I have daily driven a 1964 Plymouth Valiant convertible, a 1976 Jeep Wagoneer, a 1978 International Scout, a 1978 Jeep CJ7, a 1985 Nissan Pathfinder, two E36 BMW convertibles, and three first-generation Jeep Wranglers. I have also attended dozens of classic car shows and auctions and spent countless hours in online forums debating the merits of various models, powertrains, and road trip routes. Let's dig a little deeper into the Corvette generations that employ this engine numbering technique and how to tell if a specific model has original parts.

