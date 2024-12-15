What Happened To The BenjiLock From Shark Tank Season 9?

The fourth episode of the ninth season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on October 15, 2017. The fourth and final pitch featured that week was Benjilock, a padlock with a fingerprint reader. Despite only being at the prototype stage, CEO Robbie Cabral impressed the sharks with his slew of recently issued patents on his lock design, impressive charging time and battery life specs, and his overall ingenuity. Multiple sharks wanted in, and he made a deal with the investor who seemingly had the best understanding of the product and where it could go. That deal was quickly followed by an update segment a few months later, revealing that he had secured a major, life-changing partnership for Benjilock.

However, more recently, the specifics of what's up with Benjilock have gotten murkier. The company website is out of date and no longer directs visitors to a functional storefront of where you can buy the locks. The existing stock of Benjilock products is almost completely depleted, too. However, it looks like what likely happened is that the initial partnership secured for Benjilock had expired, leaving room for a slate of new licensing deals that Benjilock secured in 2023. Between the company's press releases and its relatively active social media presence, it seems like it's still relatively healthy, albeit in a confusing way since its website suggests otherwise. So let's look in detail at what happened to Benjilock on "Shark Tank" and beyond.

The segment isn't available on YouTube, but it is on Hulu in the U.S. If you don't have a way to watch, don't worry, we'll catch you up.