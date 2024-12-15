How Much Did 'American Pickers' Pay For A 1950s BMW Isetta?

For Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz (who passed away in September 2024), the job of an American Picker is basically a day-to-day treasure hunt. Like modern-day Indiana Jones, they drive around looking for rusty gold in old, dilapidated barns, flea markets, and even the occasional dumpster. Not a bad gig, right?

During season 12 (episode 3, "Big Boy Toys"), which aired in August 2014, the guys visited the home of self-proclaimed motorhead Al (and his wife Deb) in California, a couple with a lot of character. While trolling through their endless wares, which included motorcycle gas tanks, banjos, boats, cars, and even a massive and operational 28-cylinder air-cooled radial piston Pratt & Whitney R-4360 Wasp Major airplane engine that Al claimed was like those used on the incredible Spruce Goose flying boat that only flew once, they stumbled upon several BWM Isettas in various states of disrepair.

Since Mike is an old Isetta picker (having purchased his first in 1990), he was ready to drop some cash. Al took them to a red one he was restoring and said it was worth $15,000. Mike countered with $11,000, but only if they got it cleaned up and it ran, then left Al and Deb to mull over the offer. During the final segment, Al called Mike, saying the little vehicle was running and wanted the guys to come check it out. When they arrived, the BMW Isetta 300 looked like a different car — bright, shiny, and complete with new carpet. More importantly, it ran beautifully. After some haggling that included Deb throwing in a Hula girl for the dashboard and an Isetta T-shirt, they settled on $13,000.

