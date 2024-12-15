Is Freightliner Really Making A Pickup Truck?

There are a ton of hopeful fan-made mockups of the Freightliner pickup, but none of them are real and are most certainly not based on anything from Freightliner. Instead, they are the work of AI and other digital art programs. There are a few ways to tell if art is AI or altered, which can help you better decipher if a rumored car or truck is based on an announcement or just wishful thinking.

First, AI has a very distinct shiny feel. As you can see in the image above, the truck appears very sleek and glossy, which is not how most trucks would appear in real life. There's also a lack of detail. The blurry background cannot really be placed, and the truck itself is entirely too simple. In this particular image, you can also see a lot of wonky shapes and coloring, including the body of the truck wrapping around the front and back tires. There also appears to only be a single windshield wiper.

Some tricky YouTube videos will also include a warning in the description. For example, the video claiming that Freightliner's CEO announced an $8K truck states that the video was made using altered and synthetic content. This can be found when you expand the description box under the video title. Unfortunately, the Freightliner pickup is yet another hoax truck, like the Mustang pickup exposed last month.

