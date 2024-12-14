Here's What Makes Mike Rowe's 1962 Dodge Truck So Special

The Dodge Power Wagon is already considered an iconic piece of U.S. car history as the first four-wheel drive pickup truck. But Mike Rowe's 1962 Dodge Power Wagon may be the most special one out there, a one-off full of eye-catching customizations that earned praise from truck drivers upon its reveal at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in November 2024.

Mike Rowe is a TV personality and podcast host, most known for hosting Discovery Channel's "Dirty Jobs." No stranger to getting his hands dirty, Rowe and the team at SugarCreek weren't afraid to build this one-of-a-kind truck from the ground up over the course of 14 months. The extremely customized and powerful pickup — called Project S.W.E.A.T. — was revealed at The SEMA Show as an auction item, with all the money raised going to Rowe's charity, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which provides scholarships for trade schools.

So what makes this 1962 Dodge Power Wagon special? From the exterior design to the interior details to the engine, everything in Project S.W.E.A.T. is built from the ground up — including some shocking elements.

