Here's What Makes Mike Rowe's 1962 Dodge Truck So Special
The Dodge Power Wagon is already considered an iconic piece of U.S. car history as the first four-wheel drive pickup truck. But Mike Rowe's 1962 Dodge Power Wagon may be the most special one out there, a one-off full of eye-catching customizations that earned praise from truck drivers upon its reveal at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in November 2024.
Mike Rowe is a TV personality and podcast host, most known for hosting Discovery Channel's "Dirty Jobs." No stranger to getting his hands dirty, Rowe and the team at SugarCreek weren't afraid to build this one-of-a-kind truck from the ground up over the course of 14 months. The extremely customized and powerful pickup — called Project S.W.E.A.T. — was revealed at The SEMA Show as an auction item, with all the money raised going to Rowe's charity, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which provides scholarships for trade schools.
So what makes this 1962 Dodge Power Wagon special? From the exterior design to the interior details to the engine, everything in Project S.W.E.A.T. is built from the ground up — including some shocking elements.
Project S.W.E.A.T. is a completely original Power Wagon
Twenty-seven men working at the SugarCreek shop put in 9,000 man-hours to bring this Power Wagon to life. It actually took five vehicles cut apart and put back together to create Project S.W.E.A.T., including a lengthened chassis from a 2008 Dodge Ram. Other parts also had to be modified to specifically fit, including lowering the roof four inches, building an entirely original, one-off flat bed, and shortened back doors. Perhaps one of the most surprising elements, the pickup even has suicide doors. Inside, Project S.W.E.A.T. has hand-crafted leather finishes.
When it comes to performance, Project S.W.E.A.T. may be even more impressive. The pickup has been fitted with a supercharged HEMI V8 engine that generates over 1,000 horsepower. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The custom car may look pretty, but it can still get the job done. Rowe said in a feature by Mopar Insiders: "Over 9,000 hours of heart, soul, and talent were poured into building this custom truck knowing it will benefit the next generation of workers."
It's unclear how much Project S.W.E.A.T. is worth or how much it will sell for, but Rowe said he plans to do what he can to inform "every truck enthusiast in the country" about the auction. Since it's a one-off for a special cause backed by a celebrity, the price will likely be decided based on desirability rather than market value. And it's clearly hitting the mark for truck enthusiasts (unlike these custom celebrity cars).