What Does A Boost Leak Sound Like? (And How To Tell If Your Engine Has One)

Boost leaks are notoriously common culprits in underperforming turbocharged vehicles. Coupled with boost lag and diminished fuel efficiency, boost leaks can lead to higher maintenance bills and engine wear. If you drive a turbocharged vehicle, a boost leak might be sabotaging your engine's performance — and it is not always easy to identify. While the severe ones usually make a loud hissing sound while the turbo spools, minor leaks may need dedicated leak tests.

A turbocharger provides the constant supply of air that your engine needs to operate optimally. A boost leak is essentially an air leak somewhere between the turbocharger and the engine cylinders, causing a characteristic hissing sound. Similar to how a human can't keep sprinting when they're out of breathe or out of shape, an engine suffers to maintain its power delivery during a leak. Interestingly, the engine also gasps for breath by overworking the turbo and asking for more compressed air. That's also why untreated boost leaks can severely damage the turbocharger and the engine over time.