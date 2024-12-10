What Are Roku Smart Plugs And How Do They Work?

Roku smart plugs come in two types: indoor and outdoor. Beyond the basic functionalities, both have additional features. For starters, you can group two or more plugs together (though each group can only have one type of plug). This makes it easier to manage multiple devices. Roku's indoor and outdoor plugs also have a vacation mode that gives the impression your house is occupied by randomly powering the plugs throughout the day. With both types, you can even set rules for automation. This means the plugs can automatically turn on or off depending on conditions like a schedule, your location, or a trigger from another Roku smart-home device.

While the two smart plug types are largely similar, the outdoor plug includes more functionalities. As an outdoor equipment, it's built with an IP64 weather rating to withstand the elements and a dusk-to-dawn light sensor to automatically switch the plug based on the surrounding light. It also combines two outlets into one unit, so you won't need to buy another plug to control two devices. Plus, the outdoor plug comes with a smart energy tracker where you can see the total daily, weekly, and monthly consumption.

Designwise, both units resemble Wyze budget smart plugs — though this comes as no surprise since Roku worked with Wyze Labs in the plugs' development. Roku and Wyze smart plugs also share many features, but you can't use Roku plugs with the Wyze app or plugs, and vice versa.

