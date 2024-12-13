Biker Etiquette: What Should You Do With Your Helmet When Parked?

Opting to leave your helmet with your bike is probably the most convenient option because you don't have to lug it around with you. This option is usually best for quick stops or when you park in secured garages with surveillance cameras. But leaving your helmet with your bike, even in secured garages, means you can easily have your helmet stolen or damaged if it's visible. You could also expose your helmet to adverse weather conditions if it's outside. There are several options if you want to leave your helmet with your bike, depending on your bike's configuration.

A simple fix is to use under-seat helmet hooks like the Triumph Trident 660. These are small hooks that you can slide the chinstrap onto and are usually underneath the seat. If this doesn't work for you, several types of helmet locks, such as the BigPantha, are used to secure helmets. If you use the hooks or locks, remember it's an effective deterrent, but someone could potentially cut the chinstrap or saw through the lock. If you have a bike with large enough hard luggage, similar to the Givi Outback 42 Liter Monokey Top Case, you can use it to store your helmet. The hard luggage option is preferred because you can lock your helmet up, and it's out of sight from potential thieves. But hard luggage is a significant investment that not everyone can afford.

Whether you decide to embrace the inconvenience of lugging around your helmet with you or opt for the convenience of leaving it with your bike, it's important to understand the pros and cons of both options. Your activities might be limited if you bring your helmet with you, and it can be awkward, but if you leave it with your bike it might get stolen. Whatever you do, the most important thing is to never leave your helmet at home and always ride safely.