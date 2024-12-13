Biker Etiquette: What Should You Do With Your Helmet When Parked?
After riding motorcycles for over 20 years, I've learned that a good motorcycle helmet is critical for rider safety. If you value the gray matter between your ears, you will own and use a high-quality, full-face helmet. There is a lot to consider before buying a helmet, but the right one can level up the entire riding experience. A helmet is such an essential piece of riding gear that I always keep a close eye on it when I park my bike. Whether I'm riding in the city or country, my helmet is always a top priority.
Since a motorcycle helmet is such an integral part of riding, the next question is what do you do with it when you park? You basically have two options: take it with you or leave it with your bike. When choosing, it's important to consider convenience, personal preference, security, your budget, and how your bike is set up. Let's explore both options, weigh the pros and cons, and figure out which fits you best.
Carrying it with you
Carrying your helmet with you is the easiest way to maintain physical control at all times, provided someone doesn't try to rob you. Having your helmet on your person will also give you more peace of mind because you won't worry if it will still be attached to your bike when you return. But taking it with you can be cumbersome and kind of a drag if you're going to be walking around for a long time. Plus, there is always a chance that you frequently drop your helmet, which could degrade its performance in a crash.
If you choose to carry your helmet with you, there are a couple of options besides the standard arm carry. There are specific motorcycle backpacks, such as the one from WEPLAN, that are designed to fit the bulky dimensions of a helmet. These backpacks are a great option if you need to use your arms for any type of activity. There are also helmet carry straps, like this one offered from EZ-GO, that are easy to attach to your helmet for a convenient hands-free carrying option. But if any of these choices don't suit you, it's easy to revert to the classic arm carry.
Leaving it with your bike
Opting to leave your helmet with your bike is probably the most convenient option because you don't have to lug it around with you. This option is usually best for quick stops or when you park in secured garages with surveillance cameras. But leaving your helmet with your bike, even in secured garages, means you can easily have your helmet stolen or damaged if it's visible. You could also expose your helmet to adverse weather conditions if it's outside. There are several options if you want to leave your helmet with your bike, depending on your bike's configuration.
A simple fix is to use under-seat helmet hooks like the Triumph Trident 660. These are small hooks that you can slide the chinstrap onto and are usually underneath the seat. If this doesn't work for you, several types of helmet locks, such as the BigPantha, are used to secure helmets. If you use the hooks or locks, remember it's an effective deterrent, but someone could potentially cut the chinstrap or saw through the lock. If you have a bike with large enough hard luggage, similar to the Givi Outback 42 Liter Monokey Top Case, you can use it to store your helmet. The hard luggage option is preferred because you can lock your helmet up, and it's out of sight from potential thieves. But hard luggage is a significant investment that not everyone can afford.
Whether you decide to embrace the inconvenience of lugging around your helmet with you or opt for the convenience of leaving it with your bike, it's important to understand the pros and cons of both options. Your activities might be limited if you bring your helmet with you, and it can be awkward, but if you leave it with your bike it might get stolen. Whatever you do, the most important thing is to never leave your helmet at home and always ride safely.