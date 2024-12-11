5 Non-Rhino Liner Alternatives You Can Spray Yourself
Pickup trucks are wildly popular in the United States; in fact, the three top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2023 were all pickups. Ram, Chevy Silverado, and Ford F-series trucks accounted for more than 1.7 million vehicles sold, and the F series has been the top-selling badge in its home market for more than four decades. Trucks aren't cheap these days, either. The 2025 F150 comes with a handful of engine options and a base price of $38,110 for the XL trim version. The premier Tremor and Raptor editions, which we drove in 2024, both start at more than $64,000 for the 2025 model year, with the Raptor carrying a hefty base sticker price of $78,905.
At that price, you're going to want to do all you can to protect your truck. There are multiple options for bed protection, but choosing between mats, drop-in liners, and spray-on treatments is only half the journey. You can visit a professional and have a Rhino Liner or Line-X coating applied to your truck bed, but these options can cost as much as $750. If you choose to go the do-it-yourself route, you can save a lot of money, but you're going to have a time-consuming and painstaking task ahead of you. We've drawn on the plentiful reviews from buyers to find you the best available options from among the many DIY spray-on bed liner products on the market today.
U-Pol Raptor liner is highly regarded by buyers
One of the leading do-it-yourself bed liner products is Raptor Liner from U-Pol, a Pennsylvania-based company with 75 years experience making automotive coatings, fillers, and sealers. You can buy a four-liter kit of tintable Raptor Liner from Amazon with a spray applicator for $129.99, and U-Pol also makes color pouches in 15 different shades ranging from white and beige to yellow, orange, and what it calls 'flame red.' U-Pol also sells an eight-liter kit in black with a free spray applicator via Amazon for the usual price of $291.58, although it's on sale for $242.99 as of this writing, a 17% discount.
When applied according to instructions and allowed to cure properly before exposure, Raptor liner will protect your truck bed from rust and other damage caused by water, gas and diesel fuel, bleach, hydraulic oil, and even animal urine. You can spray, roll, or brush the coating on, and it can be painted after it cures. The four-liter kit has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 5,000 Amazon buyers, with more than 80% of them giving it the maximum five of five. Many mentioned that it was a good value and easy to use, and customer Rugbypat compared it favorably to the "3 or 4 other bedliners" they had used in the past and concluded their five-star review by noting that "3 months later, it looks as good [as] it did the minute I finished."
Herculiner offers a few DIY bed liner products
Herculiner makes a handful of products to coat the bed of your truck. There's a roll-on coating that comes in a kit with one gallon of liner, a brush, two rollers and a handle, and an abrasive pad. Herculiner also makes a two-part spray-on coating and a one-step treatment that comes in an aerosol can. You can apply Herculiner directly to the metal bed, or use it as a supplemental layer over a drop-in plastic, fiberglass, or rubber bed liner. The one-gallon Herculiner kit ordinarily sells for $97.99 on Amazon but is now on sale for $83.99, a 14% discount. The kit includes a one-gallon can of liner, a brush, two rollers and a handle, and an abrasive pad. The one-gallon spray-on kit comes with four quart bottles of liner, a one-quart bottle of hardening compound, a spray nozzle to use with a compressor, and two roller pads. It normally sells for $139.99 on Amazon, but is now on sale for $120, a 14% discount.
Herculiner cures fully in 24 hours and provides protection from rust and light impacts, as well as adding a bit of sound deadening. You can paint Herculiner after it's on, but the manufacturer recommends doing so within the 24-hour curing period and using a polyurethane-based paint. The spray-on kit has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 4,000 Amazon buyers, with about 3/4 of them giving it five stars.
Rust-Oleum has been around for more than a century, since sea captain Robert Fergusson observed that fish oil kept his decks from rusting and developed a paint to give that same protection. Rust-Oleum's current line of products includes a truck bed coating that comes in black and clear with flat or textured surfaces. You can use it on bare metal, painted beds, or over a previously installed liner. It can be sprayed, rolled, or brushed on and comes in quart, gallon, and 124-ounce sizes. Amazon sells the quart-sized can of Rust-Oleum bed liner in black for $26.44 and also offers larger sizes in black and clear finishes.
For smaller areas or touch-ups, you can also buy it in a 15-ounce aerosol spray can in textured clear, black, or tan. Rust-Oleum truck bed liner has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 2,750 Amazon buyers. Almost three out of four gave it five stars, with many of them expressing satisfaction with the easy application and durability of this coating. Buyer Heath R Emery gave it five stars and wrote, "The product spreads a little thinner than I thought it would. I put a second coat on, still 1 container. After loading and unloading the bed with plywood and other building materials 10 times or so, it hasn't scratched or cut at all."
Gorilla makes truck bed liner in addition to its famous glue
You're probably familiar with the Gorilla brand of adhesive products, which you can use like any other superglue product to fix small cracks or chips in your windshield. Gorilla also makes canned one-and two-step bed coating products, both of which can be sprayed or rolled on. You can also buy the one-part coating in an aerosol, or add the Gorilla brand roller and tray kit if you decide to use that method. The Gorilla undercoating formula comes in an aerosol can like the one-step bed coating, and gives the underside of your truck and/or wheel wells a similar protective shell.
The two-part formula requires you to mix the hardening compound with the liner before applying, and can be sprayed or brushed on to metal, plastic, or wood surfaces. After waiting 30 to 60 minutes, you can apply additional coats, and the Gorilla two-step formula takes 24 to 48 hours to cure completely. Gorilla recommends rolling on the one-step coating, or purchasing the aerosol if you prefer to spray it on. The aerosol bed liner is applied in the same way as the undercoating. Shake the can vigorously for two minutes, apply light coats 10 to 15 minutes apart, and allow the finished surface to dry for at least three to four hours before exposing it to water or loading up your truck bed.
The Gorilla bed liner aerosol spray has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars from Amazon buyers, but is a little pricey at $18.99 for a single 14.3-ounce can or $99.99 for six.
The Dupli-Color bed liner has limited, lukewarm customer reviews
You've probably seen Dupli-Color paints while browsing the aisles of your local auto parts store, and the company also has thrown its plastic cap into the truck bed liner ring. The Dupli-Color spray-on truck bed liner normally sells on Amazon for $78.34 for a case of six 16.5-ounce cans, but as of this writing is on sale for $73.50, a 6% discount. The impact-resistant vinyl polymer coating dries to the touch in just one hour and is ready for use in only another hour after that. It comes in a satin black finish and enjoys an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from Amazon buyers, although it's been reviewed by less than 300 people at this point.
More than three-quarters of them gave it a perfect five of five stars, although fewer buyers were willing to attest to its durability than for the other products on this list. The application also left a bit to be desired for some, with a few reviewers mentioning that the liner came out strong and fast and that you should take measures to account for overspray. The product doesn't have reviews as good as the others on this list, so trying it on a stray fender or bumper first will give you a better idea of how it might work as a full-fledged bed coating.
How we compiled this list
To build this list of recommended spray-on truck bed liners, we started by looking through the existing catalog of SlashGear reviews. Once that had been explored, we did further research on the remaining popular options to see which had the best and most plentiful customer feedback over an extended period.
One product, the Rhinox bed liner kit, was eliminated because it didn't have enough positive reviews to give us the confidence to recommend it, and we had no first-hand experience to overcome those doubts. The rest were vetted carefully to make sure there were no product recalls, hidden pitfalls, or other reasons you should avoid them. We were left with five products we felt comfortable recommending: Herculiner, Rust-Oleum, Raptor Liner, Gorilla, and Dupli-Color.