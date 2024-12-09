Chevy Tahoe Diesel MPG: How Many Miles Are Actual Drivers Getting?

Larger vehicles are often said to be gas guzzlers, but there may be a way around that with the Chevy Tahoe: choose its diesel engine. The miles per gallon for the 2025 model haven't been confirmed just yet, but the 2024 figures show that the turbodiesel engine gets the best mileage of the three options. The 5.3L V8 for the two-wheel drive model gets 15 mpg with city driving and 20 mpg on the highway. The 6.2L V8 gets 14 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway. Then the turbodiesel gets 21 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.

While these are the more official numbers, Chevy Tahoe owners have continued to share similar sentiments. One driver on Reddit said they even got 30 mpg with the diesel variation, likely on the highway. Another Reddit user explained that the Chevy Tahoe diesel gets a ton of "free-flowing highway miles," but stop-and-go traffic in the city can start to reduce fuel efficiency since the engine can't get to a proper temperature as consistently.

Still, most people aren't purchasing the Chevy Tahoe diesel to save on fuel. There are better SUVs for that. Instead, Tahoe drivers picked it for its performance and capabilities. Just be aware of some common issues owners have reported experiencing.