Chevy Tahoe Diesel MPG: How Many Miles Are Actual Drivers Getting?
The Chevy Tahoe is a massive SUV that has a ton of room for passengers and, thanks to a powerful diesel engine, is capable of towing up to 8,400 pounds. While it's big and powerful, the Chevy Tahoe diesel has continued to be acknowledged for its fuel efficiency over the last few years.
When SlashGear test drove the Chevy Tahoe, the improved engine was a standout. The standard engine is a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, while the optional 6.2-liter V8 increases that to 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. But there's also a 3.0-liter turbodiesel that may have slightly less hp but a whopping 495 lb-ft of torque thanks to its upgraded turbo compressor and high-flow injectors. While many Chevy enthusiasts will recommend the diesel for its capability, torque, and power, is it still getting good mileage? The answer is yes; in fact, it's better than the V8.
Chevy Tahoe V8 vs. diesel: Which has better miles per gallon?
Larger vehicles are often said to be gas guzzlers, but there may be a way around that with the Chevy Tahoe: choose its diesel engine. The miles per gallon for the 2025 model haven't been confirmed just yet, but the 2024 figures show that the turbodiesel engine gets the best mileage of the three options. The 5.3L V8 for the two-wheel drive model gets 15 mpg with city driving and 20 mpg on the highway. The 6.2L V8 gets 14 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway. Then the turbodiesel gets 21 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.
While these are the more official numbers, Chevy Tahoe owners have continued to share similar sentiments. One driver on Reddit said they even got 30 mpg with the diesel variation, likely on the highway. Another Reddit user explained that the Chevy Tahoe diesel gets a ton of "free-flowing highway miles," but stop-and-go traffic in the city can start to reduce fuel efficiency since the engine can't get to a proper temperature as consistently.
Still, most people aren't purchasing the Chevy Tahoe diesel to save on fuel. There are better SUVs for that. Instead, Tahoe drivers picked it for its performance and capabilities. Just be aware of some common issues owners have reported experiencing.